TB Joshua’s death a setback for families of 2014 church collapse victims

CAPE TOWN - Another high-profile death over the weekend is leaving some South African families feeling hopeless.

Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua died on Saturday at the age of 57.

He ran the Nigerian church that suffered a catastrophic partial collapse seven years ago and killed 100 people, 80 of whom were South African.

Joshua’s death spells a setback for many South African families who lost loved ones in the 2014 church collapse in Lagos.

A Benoni woman, who doesn’t want her name disclosed, said she lost her 23-year-old daughter in the collapse.

“She was my princess. If he had told us the real story, we would've had closure. I know all the families want closure.”

She said it was painful seeing so many reports praising Joshua because, in her view, he never took accountability for the tragedy or even disclosed what really happened that day.

She and other families filed a civil suit in 2019, which is still before the courts. She said when Joshua received word of this, he offered the claimants R50,000.

“I refused and he said 'I will give you double the money,' I still refused. You know, he was so furious to the extent that he started threatening me that he will deal with me and that I will lose all my family members.”

With Joshua gone, she’s now pinning her hopes for closure and justice on Nigerian authorities.

