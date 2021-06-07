Go

She touched many lives: SA still in shock by passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

The 66-year-old veteran actress died in Cape Town on Monday morning at the age of 66

Shaleen Surtie Richards. Picture: Facebook.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The entertainment industry and many across the nation are still expressing shock at the passing of veteran actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The 66-year-old died in Cape Town on Monday morning.

She was filming a TV show and died in her room at a guest house.

Close friends, fellow artists and fans from across the country have paid tribute to the iconic Surtie-Richards.

Thirty-three years ago, the actress started her rise to fame when she blew away audiences with an unforgettable performance in the film Fiela se Kind.

Since then, she's starred in many productions on the stage and the big screen, while her roles in soapies made her a household name.

The creator of Generations Mfundi Vundla said: “She joined Generations and she lifted the series with her talent, it's the greatest loss… she is a major artist, no question about that.”

Long-time friend and fellow actor Vinette Ebrahim said she touched many through her craft: “Her legacy is nothing but love… the iconic work that she's left behind. I've known her since Fiela se Kind.”

