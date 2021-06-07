She touched many lives: SA still in shock by passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

The 66-year-old veteran actress died in Cape Town on Monday morning at the age of 66

CAPE TOWN - The entertainment industry and many across the nation are still expressing shock at the passing of veteran actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The 66-year-old died in Cape Town on Monday morning.

She was filming a TV show and died in her room at a guest house.

Close friends, fellow artists and fans from across the country have paid tribute to the iconic Surtie-Richards.

Thirty-three years ago, the actress started her rise to fame when she blew away audiences with an unforgettable performance in the film Fiela se Kind.

Since then, she's starred in many productions on the stage and the big screen, while her roles in soapies made her a household name.

The creator of Generations Mfundi Vundla said: “She joined Generations and she lifted the series with her talent, it's the greatest loss… she is a major artist, no question about that.”

Long-time friend and fellow actor Vinette Ebrahim said she touched many through her craft: “Her legacy is nothing but love… the iconic work that she's left behind. I've known her since Fiela se Kind.”

Ugh man, what a talent. I absolutely loved her! She was full of life and I adored her acting, it felt like I knew her personally. Rest easy Queen #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/gupTgvQXot Zama Khumalo (@Ms_ViVaCi0us) June 7, 2021

#RIPShaleenSurtieRichards



Thank you for livening up our lives for so many years.



You will be sorely missed pic.twitter.com/uTWx8vuI6l ActionSA (@Action4SA) June 7, 2021

The nation has lost an icon. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Shaleen Surtie-Richards, a true legend in the South African television & theatre. Rest in Power Queen #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/PeLe1OfVV6 Expresso Show (@expressoshow) June 7, 2021

Youre loved&youll b missed. Anyone who ever met u even just once was forever touched by your warm sunshine. Im sorry I didnt keep in touch enough but I hope you knew how much you were loved. I know God is having a blast up there with u in heaven#RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/R0MY42COLj Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) June 7, 2021

I was watching Mama Jack just yesterday and today this? #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/L7km7pbqmr Princess Kgomotso Mokgoko (@KgomotsoMokgok1) June 7, 2021

South Africa has lost an icon. So sad to hear of the passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/nmOKTZ4Kj0 Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) June 7, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.