'Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past' - President Ramaphosa

After news of legendary actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards' death, President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences on Monday night.

In a statement, the president offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late performer.

Surtie-Richards passed away in Cape Town at the age of 66, where she was filming the KykNet series, Arendsvlei.

“We have lost a household performer whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched generations of South Africans for more than three decades," he said. “On stage and screen Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope for our future as a nation."

The multi-award-winning actor starred in iconic roles, including those in Fiela se kind and Egoli. During her lifetime, she won more than 40 awards for her stellar work in the entertainment industry.

Many people across the country commented on social media about how she would be missed on screen.

"It was not just a role, it was the lives of persons of colour. I think that's why she could make that role an iconic role. Her back character was not just a character, it was Shaleen. That is why for us it is an iconic South African person that we have lost," Artscape theatre CEO Marlene le Roux said on Monday.

Actor and friend Vinette Ebrahim said she was an inspiration to many: “She’s left behind a trail of work and a trail of love. What’s happening on Facebook shows that she has touched a trail of people, especially the youngsters.”

Film producer Mfundi Vundla said: “In my view, she was one of the greatest dramatic actors in the country with a great comic sense.”

“May her soul rest in peace,” the president's statement ended.

