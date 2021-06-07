Shaleen Surtie-Richards' family: The loss is indescribable

The veteran actor passed away in Cape Town on Monday at the age of 66.

JOHANNESBURG - The passing of actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards has been described by family spokesperson Alistair Izobell as 'indescribable'.

However, he said the family was choosing to focus on celebrating her contribution to the tapestry and body of all the South African projects she was intricately involved with, including Fiela se kind, Egoli and Generations.

"We are choosing to remember all those amazing things she did to make young people and performers aspire to be the best versions of themselves."

She died at a Cape Town guest house while she was in the city shooting scenes for the series Arendsvlei.

Fellow actor and friend Chantal Stanfield said the representation Surtie-Richards offered to her as a young child was invaluable.

"This was someone who looked like me, she could have easily been my aunt. So that's why for so many of us growing up in that era, she's such a touchstone for us," said Stanfield.

"Shaleen was such a powerhouse that it didn't matter which character you resonated with, she was going to touch your heart regardless," added Stanfield.

"She was an icon that came around once in a generation."

Listen to the full interview on 702:

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.