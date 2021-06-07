SA records 5,074 new COVID-19 infections, 45 fatalities

These take the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,696,000.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is starting off the week with a daily coronavirus infection rate of 5,074 for the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

These take the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,696,000.

Sadly, 45 more people have also died after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 56,974.

The Health Department said that 1,578,000 people had recuperated so far, which worked out to a recovery rate of 93%.

Over 1.3 million healthcare workers and people over 60 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

