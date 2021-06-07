Robben Island Museum's independent probe dismisses mismanagement claims

In June last year, the State Attorney appointed MacRobert Attorneys to assess and investigate 22 allegations and provide the Museum Council with legal advice.

CAPE TOWN - One adverse finding and two disciplinary hearings. That's the outcome of an independent probe into allegations of mismanagement at the Robben Island Museum.

Robben Island Museum Council chairperson Khensani Maluleke said the report highlighted a prima facie case for disciplinary action against two officials.

However, he said to protect the integrity of the process, no further information could be shared at this stage.

“We are happy to report that the independent investigation found no basis of further action as there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations. We hope that these findings will put to rest the negative narrative that was perpetuated by certain stakeholders and politicians.”

The investigation had probed allegations related to abnormal staff hiring, nepotism, intellectual property theft and poor ferry operational management.

