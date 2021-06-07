Police appeal for info after man found dead from multiple gunshots in Vosloorus

Officers discovered the man's body inside a car while doing routine patrols in the area on Saturday. The car had bullet holes on the driver's side and paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the murder of a 52-year-old man whose body was found inside a car riddled with bullet holes in Vosloorus.

Officers discovered the man's body while doing routine patrols in the area on Saturday.

The car had bullet holes on the driver's side and paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

It’s being reported that the man was a government housing official.

The police's Mavela Masondo said the motive for the killing is still under investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspect to please contact the nearest police station,” Masondo said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.