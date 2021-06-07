Naptosa hopeful that COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers can begin soon

Last week, the Education Department said that it was still in talks with the Health Department to see if teachers could get their jab before primary school pupils returned on a full-time basis at the end of next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers are next in line for a vaccine with around half a million Johnson & Johnson doses secured for our educators.

However, the rollout is dependent on authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States.

Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel, said that unions were informed about the plan on Friday. But he said that it all hinged on a green light being given by the Food and Drug Administration.

"If all is in place by the ninth, the rollout should begin. We are going to get an update later today to confirm whether everything is still on track. Teachers, as well as education workers, will of course be vaccinated within their education districts," Manuel said.

He said that the exact logistics around the rollout were not yet clear, but they'd be arranged in such a way to cause minimal disruption to teaching and learning.

“Some provinces will have some mobile clinics, but most of the provinces, seven of them, will have stationary ones where people would have to go to. And it would be an ideal if this could be done over the weekend, but I'm not saying that that is going to happen, because there is pressure to get the vaccines as soon as possible,” he said.

