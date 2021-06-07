Municipal workers' wage negotiations nearing collapse - Samwu

Workers are demanding a R2,500 or 7% salary increase with other benefits. However, the employer is offering 2.8%.

JOHANNESBURG - The municipal workers union said that salary negotiations with the local government association was nearing collapse.

Samwu has concluded the last round of salary wage negotiations with the employer body following many meetings since March.

Samwu's Dumisane Magagula said that they were expecting a proposal by the facilitator for a way forward on Monday.

“This morning we are expected that the facilitator will circulate his proposal to be considered by parties. Tomorrow, we will be meeting virtually with the facilitator. Following that, we are taking it to members for mandate and we will then hear if our members accepted a proposal from the facilitator," Magagula said.

