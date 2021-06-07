MKMVA could be dissolved when ANC NWC meets today

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been marred by an irregular multimillion-rand tender awarded to a company linked to some of his close associates and his son.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) are some of the issues expected to be on the agenda when the African National Congress’ national working committee (NWC) meets on Monday afternoon.



Mkhize has been marred by an irregular multimillion-rand tender awarded to a company linked to some of his close associates and his son.

While the MKMVA is believed to be fighting a losing battle after its president Kebby Maphatsoe accused the party of ambushing and dissolving it in spite of the work it’s done towards a united conference.

This week might mark the end for the MKMVA as we know it as it seems the association, which has largely been seen as a factional tool for some in the ANC, could be dissolved in place of a preparatory committee for a united conference.

The ANC is trying to bring together two warring factions of their former combatants.

But Maphatsoe, in a letter he wrote to Jessie Duarte last week, argued that the proposed move was both drastic and critical.

He asked for further information on the deviation from the original plan.

Maphatsoe also points out that numerous requests to meet with the party officials have fallen on deaf ears as he continues to ask for issues raised in the letter to be addressed.

