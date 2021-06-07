Man arrested for possession of cocaine worth R5.7m due in court

Authorities pounced on the suspect at a fuel station along the N2 Highway on Friday evening.

CAPE TOWN - A 39-year-old suspect will be appearing in the Strand Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of dealing in cocaine.

This after Hawks seized cocaine worth an estimated R5.7 million from a vehicle travelling from Gauteng to Cape Town.

Authorities pounced on the man at a fuel station along the N2 Highway on Friday evening.



Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “The Hawks narcotics enforcement bureau, together with Crime Intelligence Western Cape, intercepted a bakkie that was headed to Cape Town from Gauteng. A total of 19 bags of cocaine was found hidden in the bakkie wrapped in plastic bags.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.