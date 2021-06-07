KZN to ramp up COVID-19 jab rollout as infection numbers rise

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has assured residents that all measures were in place to deal with the potential third wave.

CAPE TOWN - With at least four provinces including the Northern Cape, Free State and Gauteng already in the grips of a third wave of COVID-19 infections, authorities in KwaZulu-Natal fear they are not far behind.

But Premier Sihle Zikalala has assured residents that all measures were in place to deal with the potential third wave.

The coastal province was currently dealing with over 4,000 active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal plans to ramp up its vaccine rollout this week by adding 24 new inoculation sites, bringing the total to 166.

More than 360,000 residents have already received their jabs.

Premier Zikalala said that he was hopeful that health authorities may soon be able to immunise educators, as some schools in the province had already seen an uptick in positive cases.

"We will be receiving about 110,400 J&J vaccines for this category. We already have a database for these educators," the premier said.

The province has seen a 24% increase in new infections over the last two weeks.

"eThekwini continues to contribute the highest percentage of deaths which is about 36% of the total deaths," Zikalala said.

He said that authorities were ready to deal with a third wave, as they're focused on clusters, oxygen availability, ensuring sufficient bed capacity at hospitals and isolation centres and more.

