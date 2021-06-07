KZN suspects arrested last week might be linked to more crimes

The four men are between the ages of 18 and 40; they’ve been officially charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal prosecutors believe a group of men arrested last week might be linked to a raft of violent crimes.

Police have asked the media not to publish the names or photographs of the accused, saying this would jeopardise ongoing investigations.

The men appeared briefly in court on Monday and will be back in in the dock next Tuesday.

So far, their charge sheet includes the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but the State believes they have links to crimes including murder, rape, robbery and assault.

The accused were arrested at a lodge on Woodhouse Road, not far from where seven other alleged gang members were killed during a shootout with police last week.

The police action followed a sharp increase in the number of reported cases in areas such as Imbali, Bergville and Richmond.

