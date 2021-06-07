Kgothatso Mdunana's father relieved to have her remains 2 months after her death

Kgothatso Mdunana plunged to her death from the 13th floor of a building in Hangzhou in April but her family only managed to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.

JOHANNESBURG - The mortal remains of 24-year-old South African student Kgothatso Mdunana, who plunged to her death in China, have now been handed over to her family two months after her death.

Her loved ones received her repatriated remains at OR Tambo international airport on Monday morning.

Kgothatso Mdunana’s remains arrived at OR Tambo airport on Monday morning after her flight, which was supposed to land on Sunday, was delayed.

#KgothatsoMdunana WATCH: Shes arrived at O.R. Tambo international airport. Kgothatsos father Pfarelo is here. ML pic.twitter.com/E6AHDob6Rm EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2021

#KgothatsoMdunana She has been welcomed with a short ceremony here in the parking area at the airport. ML pic.twitter.com/AuN3wv66vf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2021

Her coffin, a steel box, can be seen from the back of the hearse here, where she was warmly welcomed.

Her father, Pfarelo Mpapuli, is here and he said that he was relieved, however, the pain was still deep.

"It's been like a roller-coaster going up and down. We came in today to welcome her home. I came here with my sisters to welcome her in a traditional way," he said.

From here, Baroka Funerals will transport the coffin to their family house in Lombardy West for a short prayer service where Kgothatso’s mother, Nomsa Mdunana, was waiting.

The hearse will then go to a Pretoria mortuary before her funeral in Alexandra on Saturday.

WATCH: Family relieved as Kgothatso Mdunana’s remains repatriated from China

