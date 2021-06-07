Gupta associate Sharma, ex-FS official Thabethe seek bail in Vrede farm matter

Sharma and Thabethe are amongst 15 accused who face charges relating to the disastrous Vrede dairy farm project.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet board member and Gupta family associate, Iqbal Sharma, as well as ex-Free State government official, Peter Thabethe return to the dock at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday.

The pair will apply for bail

They were arrested last week.

Sindisiwe Seboka from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate said that the State would oppose bail.

"Basically, we're going to bring the argument before the court as to what our reasons are for opposing bail. However, we stand by our guns that this case progresses, we want as many of the accused that are currently in the country to stand trial and conclude trial while we make efforts to extradite the others currently out of the country."

