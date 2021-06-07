Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma’s bail bid postponed

Sharma is one of four suspects arrested last week but he’s the only one yet to be granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has postponed the bail application of Gupta lieutenant Iqbal Sharma to Tuesday

Sharma is one of four suspects arrested last week but he’s the only one yet to be granted bail.

Former agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe on Monday became the latest suspect to be granted bail of R10,000.



Former officials Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dlamini have also been granted R10,000 bail each.

But in Sharma’s case, the prosecution is taking its time and when the court adjourned briefly on Monday, arguments were still not concluded.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) believes Sharma should be denied bail because he is a flight risk and appears to be a key player in the criminal network, which freely accessed documents from home affairs.

Outa said Sharma was a crucial player in the Free State and the looting of Transnet and has vast sums of looted state funds.

On that basis, they want his prosecution to begin as soon as possible.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.