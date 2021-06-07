Atlantis father and son nabbed after years of allegedly grooming minors for sex

The information came to light when one of their victims apparently tried to commit suicide.

CAPE TOWN - A father and son accused of sexually grooming and raping minors have been arrested in Atlantis.

Over nine years, the pair allegedly groomed their victims who were aged between 7 and 10.

“The complaint came after the father age 56 and son 23-years-old allegedly sexually abused two sisters over a number of years. The victims are now aged 16 and 19. The two suspects are expected to make an appearance before the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Monday morning,” said the police’s Andre Traut.

