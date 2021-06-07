Family of slain Tshegofatso Pule not ready to meet Nthutuko Shoba's family

Nthutuko Shoba is accused of being the mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshegogatso Pule's family is not ready to meet with the relatives of her alleged killer, Nthutuko Shoba.

Her uncle Tumisang Katake said that they weren't even expecting an apology. He joined members of her family, friends and dozens of community members as they held a service at the site where the young woman's body was found on 4 June last year.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was murdered. Her body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep outside Roodepoort a few days after she'd been reported missing. Her killer, Mzikayise Malephane entered into a plea agreement with the State and was serving jail time while the alleged mastermind will stand trial in October.

Candles, crosses and portraits of the late Tshegofatso Pule filled the park where she was last seen on 4 June 2020. It

was a touching tribute to the 28-year-old woman whose gruesome murder drew the anger of South Africans, and even prompted the president to respond.

It was also evident that those who gathered on Sunday in Durban Deep to remember Pule were still hurt and those who were close to her sobbed. Her family implored government to work harder to protect lives, especially gender-based crimes. The anger towards the man who's accused of plotting Pule’s murder and his family was still raw.

“I don't think, at this stage, we are at the point where we can say we are ready to meet them as a family. In fact, to me, I would say, we don't need any of the apology,” said Itumeleng Katake, the deceased’s uncle.

The case against Pule's boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, has been postponed to October when he’s expected to stand trial in the High Court in Johannesburg.

