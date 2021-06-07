EX-FS official Peter Thabethe granted R10k bail in Vrede dairy farm matter

Thabethe and Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma, spent the weekend in police cells after they were arrested last week alongside former officials Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dlamini, who were granted bail last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Agriculture HOD, Peter Thabethe, has been granted R10,000 bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Thabethe and Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma, spent the weekend in police cells after they were arrested last week alongside former officials Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dlamini, who were granted bail last week.

Thabethe and Moorosi were charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Dlamini was charged with fraud, while Sharma and his company, Nulane Investments, were charged with money laundering

Nulane was awarded a R25 million contract to do a feasibility study for the Vrede dairy farm but the work was done by Deloitte for R1.5 million and Sharma and Guptas pocketed the rest.

Sharma is expected to apply for bail later on Monday.

