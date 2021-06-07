EC mom arrested for allegedly selling her newborn twins due in court today

The woman was arrested last week, along with the person who is alleged to have bought the baby girls and another suspect.

CAPE TOWN - A mother who was arrested after allegedly selling her newborn twin daughters in Kariega in the Eastern Cape is expected to make her first court appearance on Monday morning.

The woman was arrested last week, along with the person who is alleged to have bought the baby girls and another suspect. Officers took them in following a tip-off.

The children's mother and her two co-accused have been behind bars since their arrest last week. They're facing a charge of trafficking in persons.

It's alleged that the person who bought the children was expected to pay the mother R50 a day to support her drug addiction. It's also believed that the person would apply for a child support grant and give a portion to the mother on a monthly basis.

At the time of the arrests, authorities said that the babies would be taken to a place of safety once they were discharged from hospital.

The twin girls - now just over a week old - had to be admitted for medical attention, because they were dehydrated and severely malnourished when they were rescued.

