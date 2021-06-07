Driver of bakkie killed in collision with train in Wellington

Metrorail said the accident happened between Hermon and Voëlvlei at a farm level crossing.

CAPE TOWN - The driver of a bakkie has died after the vehicle collided with a train north of Wellington, in the Western Cape, on Monday.

The train was en route from Worcester to Cape Town.

Spokesperson Riana Scott said emergency medical services, police and first responders of Metrorail and Transnet Freight Rail responded to the scene.

“No injuries were reported; we expressed our sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased. And again, we reiterate that this tragic accident underscores the importance of every motorist, cyclist and pedestrian taking outmost care when approaching a level crossing.”

The railway line has been reopened to train traffic.

