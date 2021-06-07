Check your schedule: Stage 1 load shedding from 5 pm until 10 pm tonight

South African have had to endure rolling blackouts since last during cold spells.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it will be implementing stage one load shedding from Monday afternoon at 5pm until 10 pm due to a loss of two generation units.

Eskom has warned that the likelihood of load shedding remains high for this week as the national power grid remains vulnerable.

The utility has cited the loss of two generation units at the Kusile, Kendal and Tutuka power stations.

The utility's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said its power system remained constraints and urged the nation to reduce the use of electricity.

“Breakdown total 15,570 Megawatts of total capacity while planned maintenance is 1,273 Megawatts.”

#POWERALERT1



Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented between 17:00 and 22:00 tonight due to further

— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 7, 2021

