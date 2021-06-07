Check out the trailer for 'JIVA!' – SA’s new dance series

The official trailer dropped on Monday and the first episode will hit Netflix on 24 June and promises to bring you South African dance culture like you’ve never seen before.

JOHANNESBURG – One of South Africa’s highly anticipated series JIVA! has given viewers a glimpse of what to expect when it premiers later this month.

JIVA! is an energy-packed drama series that follows the life of talented street dancer Ntombi – played by Noxolo Dlamini, who while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibility and a rocky love life, realises that her dance moves could be her ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in Durban.

“Here is our gift to you South Africa and the world! We hope to inspire as well as entertain. May we make you proud Mzansi,” Dlamini said.

WATCH: JIVA! official trailer

