Bail bid of EC mom accused of trafficking daughter postponed to Friday

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of a mother accused of prostituting her teenage daughter and another girl in Keiskammahoek in the Eastern Cape has been postponed to Friday.

The 42-year-old is accused of selling her 13-year-old daughter, who has a mental illness, and her boyfriend's 16-year-old niece to two men for sexual exploitation.

The two men, aged 34 and 36, were also arrested and charged last month and remain behind bars.

The offences are alleged to have started in February 2019 when the children were 11 and 14 years old.

They continued until March this year.

The NPA said the abuse surfaced when the accused's daughter asked her friends to accompany her to a man she would have sex with in exchange for money.

Her mother would allegedly get R400 in exchange for the sexual encounters and the State said that money would then be used to buy alcohol and drugs for herself and her boyfriend.

