Average daily rate of new COVID infections now at 4,500

CAPE TOWN - The average daily rate of new COVID-19 infections is now 4,500; a month ago, it was fewer than 2,000.

The current load of active cases countrywide is over 61,000.

Gauteng by far tops the list of provinces registering the highest number of active COVID-19 cases.

Doctors in the province are dealing with more than 22,000 cases.

The province, along with the Northern Cape, Free State and North-West have already entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actuary Louis Rossouw is the head of research & analytics at reinsurance company Gen Re South Africa who has been tracking the progress of the numbers closely.

Of particular concern for him is the so-called reproduction number that represents the number of people an infected person will pass the virus onto.

“All the provinces showed increases in the last 30 days, exceptions being the Free State and Northern Cape, which have started to show a decrease in daily cases.”

Meanwhile, North West health authorities have raised concern over alarmingly high numbers of active COVID-19 cases in that province, with an average of 300 cases being recorded there daily.

