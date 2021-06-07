4 suspects arrested for range of crimes in Pietermaritzburg due in court today

The accused allegedly belonged to a gang that had been terrorising several communities in Pietermaritzburg, including Imbali, Bergville and Richmond.

DURBAN- Four suspects linked to a criminal trail of murders, rapes, robberies and assaults are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

They were arrested on Sunday during an intelligence-driven operation by police.

The police’s Thembeka Mbele said that the four suspects were cornered at a lodge situated on Woodhouse Road. This is not far from where seven suspects were fatally wounded during a clash with police last week.

“Police pounced on unsuspecting males, and four were found with Illegal pistols with rounds of ammunition, and they are aged between 18 and 30,” Mbele said.

At the same time, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said investigations continued as officers searched for all those linked to the gang.

Sphelele Ntsuntsu Mkhize (35), one of the gang’s leaders, was among those killed last week.

He was an awaiting trial prisoner who had escaped from jail in April.

