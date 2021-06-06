Zikalala concerned over COVID-19 cases as KZN edges closer to 3rd wave

Figures have largely climbed in the AmaJuba and eThekwini Districts.

CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said he remained concerned about the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the province and across the country.

On the cusp of a third wave of infections - the country has surpassed 60,000 active cases following another increase this weekend.

Zikala spoke at a briefing Sunday afternoon to update residents on the situation in the coastal province which is currently dealing with 4,163 active cases.

He said although the province was not experiencing a third wave at this stage, the uptick in new cases was a worrying trend.

“The overall percentage change in the number of new cases between week 21 and week 22 was 24%.”

Figures have largely climbed in the AmaJuba and eThekwini Districts.

“A 20% increase over a seven-day moving average will trigger resurgence which may indicate that we are entering a third wave.”

Zikalala said the province's Education Department was also working hard to monitor schools where rising infections have been recorded over the last few days.

“One school under uMzinyathi reported 16 positive cases of learners.”

KZN will also be expanding its vaccine sites with an additional 24 this week to accommodate more residents who are eligible for the jab.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.