'Use power sparingly' - Eskom warns as load shedding makes Sunday come back

The power utility said stage 1 load shedding would be implemented from Sunday to prepare for the week ahead.

JOHANNESBURG – Load shedding returns on Sunday at 5 pm following some reprieve for South Africans on Saturday night.

Eskom suspended rolling blackouts after an improvement in emergency reserves.

The power cuts are expected to resume from 5 pm to 10 pm on Sunday.

Eskom continued to urge South Africans to reduce their use of electricity usage.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power supply will be constrained for the foreseeable future.

“Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any changes and all South Africans are urged to reduce their usage of electricity; particularly between 5 pm and 10 pm in the evening when the winter demand is the highest.”

Mantshantsha has once again apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

“Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply.”

At the same time, Eskom has pinned prolonged outages on recent illegal connections, cable theft, and vandalism saying it adds pressure onto the system.

Gauteng and the Western Cape are most affected by damage to infrastructure and illegal connections are putting a lot of pressure on the power grid.

Eskom general manager in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape Alwie Lester said, “The impact of these illegal connections is multi-pronged; firstly, it damages the equipment on the network which is unsustainable for us to keep replacing. It affects legally-paying customers in that when we have a fault we’re unable to restore electricity.”

The utility has called on members of the public to report any suspicious activity relating to vandalism and theft of electrical infrastructure to the police.

