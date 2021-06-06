Remembering June & Andrew Mlangeni: 'We will live up to their example'

Former President Kgalema Motlante was speaking at the wreath-laying ceremony for Mlangeni on Sunday morning on what would have been his 96th birthday.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Kgalema Motlante said late struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni and his wife June lived their lives for others and offered an extraordinary contribution to the cause of justice.

African National Congress (ANC) members and senior party officials converged on the Roodeport Cemetery to remember the late June and Andrew Mlangeni.

In his keynote address, the former president spoke fondly about the couple.

“They lived their lives in the service of others and offered an extraordinary contribution to the cause of justice – side by side.”

Motlante said their contribution to the struggle was outstanding.

“In the name of the people of South Africa, we will always remember their contribution. We will live up to their example, and we will continue with the determination to complete and improve the task to which they dedicated their lives.”

The event ended with a wreath-laying ceremony with Mlangeni’s three siblings joining the former president.

Those in attendance included Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo and ANC national executive committee member Lindiwe Sisulu.

Wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of Mama June Mlangeni and Isithwalandwe / Seaparankwe Ntate Andrew Mlangeni at the Roodepoort Cemetery.

The 6th of June would have been Ntate Mlangenis 96th birthday. pic.twitter.com/JHQuMF7Fy7 African National Congress (@MYANC) June 6, 2021

