Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille tests positive for COVID-19

The minister released a statement, in which she says she tested on Friday after showing symptoms.

FILE: Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has urged South Africans to continue adhering to COVID regulations by wearing masks correctly. Picture: EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG– Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has on Sunday confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister released a statement in which she says she tested on Friday after showing symptoms.

De Lille has urged South Africans to continue adhering to COVID regulations by wearing masks correctly.

“As we enter wave three of the pandemic, I call on all South Africans not to let their guard down.”

