Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG– Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has on Sunday confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister released a statement in which she says she tested on Friday after showing symptoms.

De Lille has urged South Africans to continue adhering to COVID regulations by wearing masks correctly.

“As we enter wave three of the pandemic, I call on all South Africans not to let their guard down.”

Good Morning. I have tested positive for Covid-19. I took the test on Friday after showing some symptoms. pic.twitter.com/UL7Mt3kT2m Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 6, 2021

