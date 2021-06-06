President Ramaphosa congratulates Minister Mantashe for obtaining MBA

Minister Gwede Mantashe obtained his Masters of Business Administration (MBA), graduating at a virtual ceremony on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Sunday congratulated Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe for obtaining his Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Ramaphosa said that Mantashe achieved demonstrated that education remained the ‘most powerful weapon’ for transforming the future.

“We are proud of you Mqwathi for this academic achievement, and we remain inspired by your unwavering commitment to lifelong learning.”

We congratulate Minister @GwedeMantashe for obtaining his academic qualification as Master of Business Administration. As ANC National Chair, co-Chair of the Economic Cluster in Cabinet, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy he managed to dedicate time to complete his studies. pic.twitter.com/XD0OWcKH5k Cyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 6, 2021

The President joins the African National Congress in congratulating it's national chairperson.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the ANC said this was Mantashe's second Masters qualification, having previously completed a Master of Arts from the University of Witwatersrand (WITS) in 2008.

“The ANC congratulates its National Chairperson, Comrade Gwede Mantashe, for successfully completing the Master of Business Administration (MBA) with MANCOSA.”

Mantashe, who tweeted images and videos of the virtual graduation ceremony, said studying towards his latest qualification required hard work and discipline.

“Studying for an MBA requires a lot of discipline, hard work, & ability to stick to time. However, when you achieve your MBA, you don't feel the length of the journey. It takes courage & it is an important qualification. I encourage young people to study.”

Studying for an MBA requires a lot of discipline, hard work, & ability to stick to time. However, when you achieve your MBA, you dontfeel the lengthof the journey. It takes courage & it is an important qualification. I encourageyoungpeopleto study pic.twitter.com/8lpuuIHgXu Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) June 5, 2021

