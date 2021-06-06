Over 5,000 new COVID infections in SA bring known caseload closer to 1.7 mn

The health department last night reported 5,450 new cases have been identified, pushing the known caseload in the country to 1,691,491. Sadly, 97 people have lost their lives.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – The health department has reported 97 more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in South Africa in the latest 24-hour cycle, bringing the national death toll to 56,929.

At the same time, 5,451 new cases have been identified in the same period-pushing the known caseload in the country to 1,691,491.

South Africa’s recovery rate is at 93.1%, which means 1,574,223 people have so far recovered.

On the vaccination front 1, 336,547 people have been vaccinated thus far.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape health department aims to continue scaling up its vaccination drive this week.

Health officials last week exceeded their target of inoculating 60,000 residents.

The department's plan was to immunize 100,000 residents this week, however, the delay in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine delivery and the limited supply of Pfizer vaccines (which arrive weekly) makes it harder to predict how many people will be able to receive their shots in the coming weeks.

With more vaccine sites being availed each week, authorities remain committed to expanding their reach.

A total of 154 inoculation sites are expected to be administering jabs by the end of this week.

As the country is on brink of a third wave of COVID-19 infections - the province is currently dealing with over 4,000 active cases.

Vaccination Rollout

The daily report is attached.https://t.co/CvcsNVMnFs

The updated list of sites that are reporting vaccinations to the EVDS can be found at the following link:https://t.co/KQDnKqQd88 pic.twitter.com/tTj1r57qjb Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 5, 2021

Additional reporting by Nobuhle Nkhoma

