Over 40s in education sector 1st up as SA public schools start vaccinating staff

At least 500,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been secured for the education sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers unions have confirmed that educators, cleaners and other support staff at public schools in South Africa will be vaccinated against COVID-19 this month.

At least 500,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been secured for the education sector.

The doses are still awaiting approval from the food and drug administration.

Following consultations between the Department of Basic Education and various stakeholders, Naptosa's Basil Manuel anticipated that teachers aged 40 and above will start to receive their jabs from Wednesday.

“The efforts to secure a vaccine for education workers, not just teachers, have been successful,” Manuel.

Manuel added the Department of Health will confirm vaccination schedules and allocate sites according to each school district

“We are busy currently with the logistics around rolling that out to all the schools including governing body paid teachers, starting with those over the age of 40 and starting with public schools.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.