Over 3,000 Gautengers with COVID-19 are receiving treatment in hospital

To date, the province has recorded over 471,000 infections and accounts for 27% of the country’s COVID-19 caseload.

JOHANNESBURG – As more parts of South Africa head into the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gauteng numbers are increasingly worrying with more than 3, 000 people currently hospitalised with the disease.

The province has led the uptick in COVID-19 cases, driving the third wave of infections nationally, as it experiences a sustained increase in coronavirus cases and hospital admissions.

According to the latest provincial statistics, over 3,000 residents were currently being treated for COVID-19 in both public and private facilities.

While at least 11,363 people have died after contracting the virus in the province.

With 21,508 active cases and a growing list of hotspots, the provincial government is mulling stricter enforcement in regions across Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni.

