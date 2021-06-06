Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua passes away aged 57

No official statement has been released by the family but the church has officially announced his death on their verified Facebook page.

JOHANNESBURG – Popular Nigerian televangelist pastor TB Joshua has passed away.

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations reportedly passed away on Saturday night in Lagos, Nigeria after concluding a programme at his church.

The much-loved televangelist is famous across Africa, Europe and America.

His Youtube channel, Emmanuel Tv, had over 1,000,000 subscribers and was the world's most viewed Christian ministry on the platform before it was suspended.

In September 2014, a guesthouse collapsed in Lagos's Scoan Premises, killing at least 115 people, 84 of them were South Africans.

The pastor was 57 years old and six days away from celebrating his birthday on the 12 June.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Reporting by Nobuhke Nkhoma

