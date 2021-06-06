NC schools record increase in COVID infections for fourth consecutive week

In a statement released on Sunday, the department said a total of 348 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded last week, which includes 52 educators, 276 learners, and 20 support staff at schools.

JOHANNESBURG – The Northern Cape Department of Education has for a fourth consecutive week recorded an increase in the COVID-19 infections in schools.

“We call on all school communities to work with us to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents must ensure that they limit the movement and social interaction of their children in and around their communities. It places a massive burden on our schools, when learners are the carriers of the Coronavirus and transmits the virus through their interactions with other learners, educators and members of the community”, read the statement.

As it stands, 11 schools were closed in the Northern Cape due to COVID-19 infections.

“Of these schools, nine are scheduled to reopen on Monday 7 June 2021. The Department of Education is working with the Department of Health to act swiftly where cases are reported to ensure the health and safety of our educators, learners, and support staff at schools.”

The Department said it continues to monitor and assess the situation in schools. It has further urged school communities to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol; which includes mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing; at all times.

