Motsweding FM's Boitumelo 'Mamane Tumi' Moetsi passes away

JOHANNESBURG – North West broadcaster Boitumelo Moetsi has passed away at the age of 38.

Moetsi, affectionately known by her little fans as ‘Mamane Tumi’ was presenter of the popular SABC Education children’s programme ‘Bana ba Motsweding FM’ and the ‘Sunday School’ programme on the Setswana radio station.

On Saturday, the SABC radio station confirmed Moetsi’s passing.

Ke ka kutlobotlhoko go latola Boitumelo Mamane Tumi Moetsi o tlogetseng lefatshe le le ka kwano!



A Modimo le Badimo ba go amogele. pic.twitter.com/ZqjdEgsD9a Motsweding FM (@motswedingfm) June 5, 2021

Moetsi's passing comes almost five months after the death of another Motsweding FM presenter, Kabelo ‘KB’ Molopyane, in January.

Molopyane joined Motsweding FM in 2002 as a presenter where he hosted multiple programmes including the morning and afternoon drive shows.

Details of Moetsi's memorial and funeral services will be communicated in due course.

