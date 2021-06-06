Go

Lotto Results: Saturday, 05 June 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.

The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 05 June 2021. Picture: Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 05 June 2021. Picture: Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 05 June 2021 are:

LOTTO: 09, 26, 35, 36, 40, 46 B: 14

LOTTO PLUS 1: 01, 08, 28, 30, 32, 35 B: 25

LOTTO PLUS 2: 06, 16, 22, 26, 27, 49 B: 08

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA