Lotto Results: Saturday, 05 June 2021
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 05 June 2021 are:
LOTTO: 09, 26, 35, 36, 40, 46 B: 14
LOTTO PLUS 1: 01, 08, 28, 30, 32, 35 B: 25
LOTTO PLUS 2: 06, 16, 22, 26, 27, 49 B: 08
