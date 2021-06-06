Go

'I’m lost for words’: Mosimane, soccer fraternity mourn death of Thulani Thuswa

In a statement released by the Thuswa family on Twitter, they expressed sadness and asked for privacy as they mourn him.

Andile Ncube (left) and Thulani Thuswa (right). Picture: Andile Ncube.
Andile Ncube (left) and Thulani Thuswa (right). Picture: Andile Ncube.
17 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa died on Sunday morning.

Thuswa died in a car accident near Sandton.

In a statement released by the Thuswa family on Twitter, they expressed sadness and asked for privacy as they mourn him.

He left Sundowns in 2019 and started his own public relations‚ sponsorship and talent management agency.

The agency‚ named Tyler Masons Management‚ looks after players like Onyango and Kekana‚ among many others.

Meanwhile, people have expressed shock and sadness at his death:

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA