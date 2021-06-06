'I’m lost for words’: Mosimane, soccer fraternity mourn death of Thulani Thuswa

In a statement released by the Thuswa family on Twitter, they expressed sadness and asked for privacy as they mourn him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa died on Sunday morning.

Thuswa died in a car accident near Sandton.

Statement from the Thuswa family on the passing of Thulani Thuswa. pic.twitter.com/fwu1wRQrf4 MTSports (@MTSports10) June 6, 2021

He left Sundowns in 2019 and started his own public relations‚ sponsorship and talent management agency.

The agency‚ named Tyler Masons Management‚ looks after players like Onyango and Kekana‚ among many others.

Meanwhile, people have expressed shock and sadness at his death:

Rest In Peace my brother

I am found lost for words. Gone too soon pic.twitter.com/ptZ8DJ2gmq Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 6, 2021

One in a million! #RIPThulani



Love you always boi pic.twitter.com/8605bJifGP Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) June 6, 2021

This is now unbearable. Losing two South African football figures on our roads. RIP Thulani Thuswa and Pule Malebo. This sport will remain empty without you guys, its just unbelievable. Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) June 6, 2021

I land and this is the first thing I hear @ThulaniThuswa njani, how could you

Im so gutted I feel sick. Im not ok.#RIPThulani pic.twitter.com/lK2HJJQSzK Mbali Sigidi | Sports | TV | RADIO (@Mbali_Sigidi) June 6, 2021

