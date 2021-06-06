'I’m lost for words’: Mosimane, soccer fraternity mourn death of Thulani Thuswa
In a statement released by the Thuswa family on Twitter, they expressed sadness and asked for privacy as they mourn him.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa died on Sunday morning.
Thuswa died in a car accident near Sandton.
In a statement released by the Thuswa family on Twitter, they expressed sadness and asked for privacy as they mourn him.
Statement from the Thuswa family on the passing of Thulani Thuswa. pic.twitter.com/fwu1wRQrf4MTSports (@MTSports10) June 6, 2021
He left Sundowns in 2019 and started his own public relations‚ sponsorship and talent management agency.
The agency‚ named Tyler Masons Management‚ looks after players like Onyango and Kekana‚ among many others.
Meanwhile, people have expressed shock and sadness at his death:
Rest In Peace my brotherPitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 6, 2021
I am found lost for words. Gone too soon pic.twitter.com/ptZ8DJ2gmq
One in a million! #RIPThulaniAndile Ncube (@AndileNcube) June 6, 2021
Love you always boi pic.twitter.com/8605bJifGP
This is now unbearable. Losing two South African football figures on our roads. RIP Thulani Thuswa and Pule Malebo. This sport will remain empty without you guys, its just unbelievable.Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) June 6, 2021
Top, Top guy. Unforgettable. Rest well Tman. #RIPThulani pic.twitter.com/sE2LSmRcllTiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) June 6, 2021
I land and this is the first thing I hear @ThulaniThuswa njani, how could youMbali Sigidi | Sports | TV | RADIO (@Mbali_Sigidi) June 6, 2021
Im so gutted I feel sick. Im not ok.#RIPThulani pic.twitter.com/lK2HJJQSzK
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.