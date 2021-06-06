I can't unsee what I saw that day: Man who discovered Tshegofatso Pule's body

It was an emotional gathering on Sunday as family, friends and members of the community converged.

DURBAN DEEP - Family and friends came together to remember the late Tshegofatso Pule a year after she was killed while calling for harsher sentences for those who commit gender-related crimes.

Pule (28) was pregnant when she was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep outside Roodepoort last year.

The person who allegedly plotted her murder, Pule’s alleged lover and father of her unborn child Ntuthuko Shoba, is set to go on trial later this year.

A man who was one of the first people on the scene that day spoke at the candle-lighting ceremony.

“What happened here was very sad. Every day when I pass in the taxi, I look at the place all the time because I can’t unsee what I saw.”

Other speakers today included political party representatives, who called for an end to gender-based violence.

At the end of the commemoration, songs of praise and worship were sung at the site to honour the young woman’s memory.

One person, Mzikayise Malephane, has already been convicted for murder and is serving 20 years in jail.

In his confession to the authorities, Malephane detailed how Shoba asked him to find someone to kill her.

Shoba’s trial is expected to start in the High court in Johannesburg on 4 October.

