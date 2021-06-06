Harry & Meghan announce birth of daughter named after Queen & Princess Diana

The announcement was made on the couple's foundation's website. Both Markle and Lilibet Diana are said to be doing well.

LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on Friday, 4 June.

The announcement was made on the couple's foundation's website. They had announced back in February that they were expecting and revealed in their now-famous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that they were having a girl.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world, the statement read.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple said.

The couple's second child will be eighth in line to the British throne.

Also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple live near Los Angeles following their decision to quit frontline royal duties early last year.

The couple sat in March for a bombshell interview with US talk show host Winfrey.

During the two-hour sit-down, viewed by more than 17 million people in the US and over 11 million in Britain, Harry and Meghan said racism had played a part in them quitting the UK for North America.

The couple said a senior royal had speculated how dark their child's skin would be before he was born. Meghan's mother is black and her father is white.

Meghan, a former actress, also told Winfrey she was "naively" unprepared for life as a royal and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with her first child Archie.

Harry, 36, and Meghan 39, accused newspapers of racial stereotyping, particularly set against coverage of Harry's sister-in-law, Kate, who is white.

Prince Harry was said to have a good relationship with his grandparents.

He told talk show host James Corden earlier this year that he had spoken via video call Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip since moving to the United States so they could see their great-grandson Archie.

Harry has spoken to his father multiple times since the Winfrey interview came out, notably after Prince Philip's funeral, according to British media.

In a new documentary series released last month, Harry once again emphasised that his family turned a blind eye to the struggles of his wife, saying he will "never be bullied into silence."

