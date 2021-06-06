GP police hunt more assailants in N1 spiking incident after 1 suspect killed

Authorities have said they rescued a motorist from suspects on Friday night while patrolling along the N1 freeway near the Stormvoel off-ramp.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng traffic police have launched a search for more assailants after a suspected criminal was shot and killed in an incident involving a spike trap in Tshwane.

The Gauteng traffic police’s Sello Moremane said the driver of an Iveco minibus and his passenger were held hostage after a spike trap.

Those who held them later robbed them of three cell phones and other items.

Moremane said officers on patrol responded to the incident and a shootout ensued.

“While the criminals were busy robbing our travellers, special law enforcement unit members intervened and attempted to arrest the robbers. The robbers then started shooting our officers without uttering any word, and our officers returned fire. One robber was shot and sustained fatal injuries, while the rest of the robbers ran away and vanished in the nearby bushes.”

The scene last night where a suspected robber involved in spiking of vehicles was shot dead: A gang attacked occupants in broken down vehicle. @GTP_Traffstats

responded. The incident happened on the N1 South between Stormvol and Proefplaas Interchange Pretoria.

Moremane said they would continue to ensure that they prioritise all cases of spiking on the roads.

Motorists are meanwhile warned to be vigilant at all times on the roads especially at night between 6 pm and 4 am.

