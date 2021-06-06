Fans, followers pay tribute to late televangelist TB Joshua

TB Joshua, who was the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria, passed away on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – As news of popular Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua’s death spreads across the continent tributes also streamed in.

Joshua was the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, which runs the Emmanuel television station in Lagos.

It’s not yet known what caused the death of the popular preacher, who passed away on Saturday night at the age of 57.

The televangelist was well known for his controversial prophecies, gaining popularity throughout Africa, Europe and America over his predictions of world events, politics, and the economy.

Following news of the passing of his passing, many of TB Joshua’s followers took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences.

Joshua gained a massive following in South Africa, with several branches of his ministry operating across the country.

R.I.P Man of God, TB. Joshua pic.twitter.com/m3MM4YqUBA Kumbusho Dawson Kagine (@KumbushoDawson) June 6, 2021

Im a man of people, the wound of one is a wound of all - TB Joshua



Rest in peace. You changed and impacted alot of lifes, Youll forever be missed. pic.twitter.com/pFdkMiSTkI Stone Kay (@StonekayGH) June 6, 2021

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has paid tribute to the late self-proclaimed prophet – who they say ministered to the world with vigour.

A few years ago, EFF leader Julius Malema travelled to the Western African country in search of spiritual counselling and blessings from Joshua.

EFF Statement On The Passing Of Prophet TB Joshua pic.twitter.com/9vgwTYeCcB Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 6, 2021

Some South Africans will also remember the televangelist’s church from the tragic events of 2014.

A group of congregants travelled to Lagos to attend services there, but that ended tragically when a multi-storey guesthouse attached to the synagogue church of all nations collapsed killing 115 people.

Eighty-four South Africans lost their lives.

