Dube residents hope Eskom will address their power issues to avert more protests

Angry Dube residents staged a two-day demonstration, claiming they have not had power for eight months. Now Eskom says it will start the process of installing prepaid metres in the area from Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Dube residents who this week protested over electricity-related issues are hoping these will be resolved so they don’t repeat the demonstration and disrupt services in the Soweto neighbourhood.

Those who took part in the two-day demonstration claim they have not had power for eight months.

They decided to suspend their protest after they got feedback from ward councillor Ben Seahutse about his meeting with Eskom officials.

He assured them that technicians would be on site on Monday to attend to their problems.

“Eskom says they longer make an income from the community, so the only way is prepaid [electricity].”

Residents were not wholly convinced and warned of more protests if pre-paid metres were not installed.

Meanwhile, Saturday also saw residents from areas including Westdene, Coronation, and Brixton marching to City Power’s offices over issues relating to electricity.

