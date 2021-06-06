Creecy urges SA to address environmental issues while growing the economy

The international community marked World Environment Day on Saturday under the theme 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore'.

JOHANNESBURG – As South Africa looks towards a post-pandemic recovery plan; the department of environmental affairs has said the country must grow the economy while finding solutions to pressing environmental and social issues.

The international community marked World Environment Day on Saturday under the theme 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore'.

The day is commemorated annually to encourage the preservation of the planet.

Speaking at an event in Pretoria, Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy called for public and private sectors as well as communities to combat climate change, restore the ecosystem and ensure economic inclusion for all in our society.

“When it comes to the restoration of ecosystems services, every action matters. Be if from local communities, from government, state entities, civil society organisations, be it business or individuals. We need to move towards sustainable economic growth but protect the environment, promote human rights and strengthen the social contract.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.