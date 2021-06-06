Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court to hear Sharma, Thabethe bail application

The pair, who spent the weekend at the Bainsvlei Police Station cells, are among 15 accused who face charges relating to defrauding the Free State Department of Agriculture.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court is expected to hear the bail application of former Transnet board member and Gupta family associate, Iqbal Sharma, as well former Free State Agricultural Development head, Peter Thabethe.

This after the two appeared briefly in court on Thursday following their arrest earlier this week.

The pair, who spent the weekend at the Bainsvlei Police Station cells, are among 15 accused who face charges relating to defrauding the Free State Department of Agriculture.

The fraud is in connection with Sharma's company, Nulane, which was awarded a R24.9 million contract to do a feasibility study for the Vrede Dairy Farm.

Nulane, however, subcontracted the work to Deloitte for R1.5 million.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the rest of the money was transferred to several companies, including Gupta entities Islandsite and Pragat Investments.

