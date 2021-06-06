ANC Gauteng honours late stalwart Andrew Mlangeni on his 96th birthday

Andrew Mlangeni, who passed away in July last year, would be celebrating his 96th birthday on Sunday, 06 June 2021.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has paid tribute to the late anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Roodepoort cemetery.

Bab' Mlangeni's passing closed a glorious chapter of South Africa's struggle for freedom, which was led by an extraordinary generation of leaders.

The ANC was joined by the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation.

Wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of Mama June Mlangeni and Isithwalandwe / Seaparankwe Ntate Andrew Mlangeni at the Roodepoort Cemetery.

Speaking at the ceremony-former president Kgalema Motlanthe said the stalwart generously shared his knowledge and skills.

“These potent memories of this man, noble of character, are a recollections that last only as long as the consciousness of those who hold them. And so, it is our duty and responsibility to make real here on earth what the angels in the heavens now have in their grasp – a legacy of comrade Andrew that exemplifies loyalty.”

