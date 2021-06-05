Western Cape to add 154 more COVID-19 vaccination sites in coming week

Over the last week, health professionals in the province exceeded its target of inoculating 60,000 of its elderly residents.

CAPE TOWN - As the country sits on the cusp of a third wave of COVID-19 infections and the rollout of phase two of the vaccination programme underway, there are plans in place to increase vaccination sites in the Western Cape.

The provincial health department plans to scale up its amount of vaccination sites to 154 in the coming week.

Those who are eligible for the jab and haven't registered are encouraged to do so.

The nation continues to record an increase in the number of active cases which are currently at over 58,200.

The Western Cape is presently dealing with more than 4,100 current infections.

Most active cases in the country are in Gauteng where officials are dealing with over 20,600 active cases.

The Northern Cape is faced with the second-highest number of present infections of just over 8,800 cases.

