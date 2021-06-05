SA's transformation policies not the cause of corruption, looting – Ramaphosa

Speaking at the BMF's 45th-anniversary dinner, the President said some blamed policies such as black economic empowerment and preferential procurement for high levels of corruption in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa must never allow its transformative policies to be undermined by the actions of corrupt individuals.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Black Management Forum’s (BMF) 45th-anniversary celebrations on Friday night.

He said some have blamed policies such as black economic empowerment (BEE) and preferential procurement for high levels of corruption in the country – views which he said must be resisted at all times.

Ramaphosa lauded the BMF’s own position on corruption which he said also robbed genuine business leaders of opportunities.

Benefactors of the apartheid government and corrupt individuals have both caught the ire of the President.

He has told business leaders in the country to do everything in their power to defeat those who resist transformation.

“The case which has been brought against government, regarding the tourism equity fund, is a clear representation of that kind of resistance.”

Focusing his speech on corruption in the country, the President said transformation policies – even without any evidence – were now being called into question.

“The preferential procurement policies, employment equity, and BEE are responsible for the acts of corruption, thieving, bribery, and looting that we have seen lately.”

The president also said crime-fighting institutions should be applauded as they were finally ridding themselves of those who stopped them from doing their work over recent years.

