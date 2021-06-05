Springboks name 46-man squad to face the British and Irish Lions

The 46 man squad will contest the two Tests against Georgia at the beginning of July as well as the South African ‘A’ match against the British and Irish Lions on 14 July.

JOHANNESBURG - The much-anticipated Springbok squad announcement ahead of the British and Irish Lions Tour took place on Saturday night.

That squad will then be trimmed down ahead of the three-Test series against the Lions which starts in Cape Town on 24 July.

Apart from the three players that retired after the World Cup victory (Schalk Brits, Tendai Mtawarira and Francois Louw) the squad remains very much the same as it was at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

There are eight uncapped players in the squad: Joseph Dweba (hooker), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (lock), Jasper Wiese (loose forward), Sanele Nohamba (scrumhalf), Wandisile Simelane (centre), Yaw Penxe, Rosko Specman (both wings) and Aphelele Fassi (fullback).

South African Rugby president, Mark Alexander said this is a special occasion for everyone involved.

“In most instances, it comes around only once in a Springbok player’s career, so I would like to congratulate the players who have been selected and wish them luck as they prepare to defend their crown. The rivalry between the Springboks and the Lions has been fierce, but it is also characterised by a tremendous respect.

"As the excitement and anticipation build in South Africa and the United Kingdom for the spectacle, I would also like to express our gratitude to our valued partners for their magnificent support as we continue to navigate our way through these extraordinary times”, he said.

Jacques Nienaber will make his appearance as Bok head coach and said: “It is a surreal feeling to name a Springbok squad after such a long absence from international rugby, and the fact that these players will have a chance to measure themselves in such a special tour makes it even more remarkable”.

“Players such as Frans and Morné have been here before and they can attest to the huge privilege it is to be part of a British and Irish Lions tour, so I am very excited for this squad. The squad feature a bunch of Rugby World Cup-winners who know what it takes to perform and be successful at the highest level, as well as a handful of very talented young players who all proved that they deserve an opportunity at this level”, he said.

Nienaber added: “A huge challenge lies ahead, and the fact that we will be taking on this task after a 20-month absence from international rugby means we need to hit the ground running.

The Tests against the passionate Georgian team will be tough. They are very physical, and their passion shows in their performances, and this is the kind of preparation we need going into the Castle Lager Lions Series.”

Full Springbok squad:

Props:

Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks, 12 caps, 0 pts)

Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers, 47 caps, 5 pts)

Vincent Koch (Saracens, 21 caps, 0 pts)

Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers, 38 caps, 5 pts)

Ox Nché (Cell C Sharks, 1 cap, 0 pts)

Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls, 42 caps, 5 pts)

Coenie Oosthuizen (Sale Sharks, 30 caps, 20 pts)

Hookers:

Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux-Bègles, uncapped)

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears, 33 caps, 25 pts)

Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers, 36 caps, 35 pts)

Scarra Ntubeni (DHL Stormers, 1 cap, 0 pts)

Locks:

Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks, 45 caps, 25 pts)

Eben Etzebeth (Toulon, 85 caps, 15 pts)

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier, uncapped)

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat, 39 caps, 5 pts)

Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers, 3 caps, 0 pts)

RG Snyman (Munster, 23 caps, 5 pts)

Loose forwards:

Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks, 4 caps, 0 pts)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers, 55 caps, 25 pts)

Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks, 50 caps, 30 pts)

Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo, 6 caps, 0 pts)

Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls, 3 caps, 0 pts)

Duane Vermeulen (Vodacom Bulls, 54 caps, 15 pts)

Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Utility forwards:

Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks, 13 caps, 10 pts)

Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, 2 caps, 0 pts)

Scrumhalves:

Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, 30 caps, 20 pts)

Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers, 10 caps, 20 pts)

Sanele Nohamba (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Cobus Reinach (Montpellier, 14 caps, 30 pts)

Flyhalves:

Elton Jantjies (Pau, 37 caps, 281 pts)

Handré Pollard (Montpellier, 48 caps 457 pts)

Morné Steyn (Vodacom Bulls, 66 caps, 736 pts)

Midfielders:

Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks, 15 caps, 15 pts)

Damian de Allende (Munster, 47 caps, 30 pts)

Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles, 46 caps, 60 pts)

Wandisile Simelane (Emirates Lions, uncapped)

Frans Steyn (Toyota Cheetahs, 67 caps, 141 pts)

Outside Backs:

Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, 14 caps, 40 pts)

Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, 61 caps, 60 pts)

Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks, 14 caps, 70 pts)

Sbu Nkosi (Cell C Sharks, 11 caps, 40 pts)

Yaw Penxe (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Rosko Specman (Toyota Cheetahs, uncapped)

Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers, 6 caps, 5 pts)

